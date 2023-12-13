Netflix Presents an Epic Celebration of Comedy in Los Angeles

Summary: Netflix is set to organize the highly-anticipated Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles. A star-studded lineup including Katt Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Ali Wong, and many more will grace the stage during the 11-day festival. The event promises over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, and sketch performances across various iconic venues in the city. Stand-up comedy has become a significant part of Netflix’s business, with a dedicated fanbase and a vast library of comedy specials.

Prepare for a laughter-filled extravaganza as Netflix prepares to bring the Netflix is a Joke Fest to Los Angeles. With an impressive lineup of comedy legends and rising stars, this festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts.

The festival, held from May 2 to May 12, 2024, will take over some of Los Angeles’ most renowned landmarks, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, and The Dolby. The festival’s diverse schedule includes over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, and sketch performances. Attendees can look forward to witnessing the comedic genius of Katt Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Ali Wong, and many more.

Netflix’s dedication to stand-up comedy is evident in their commitment to providing top-notch content to their subscribers. The company has featured over 200 comedians in more than 350 specials over the past decade. In 2022 alone, more than 60% of U.S. members watched at least one stand-up title on Netflix, with some even watching over 20.

Tickets for the festival will be available to the general public starting December 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. NetflixIsAJokeFest.com is the go-to destination for the latest information and the festival’s schedule.

Don’t miss out on this grand celebration of comedy in the heart of Los Angeles. The Netflix is a Joke Fest is set to be a laughter-inducing, side-splitting experience that will leave audiences wanting more. Grab your tickets and get ready to laugh till your cheeks hurt!