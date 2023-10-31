Is Social Media Destroying Our Humanity?

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, shaping the way we interact and consume information. But is it all positive? According to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, social media platforms bring out the “worst parts of our nature.” In a recent interview, Ohanian expressed his concerns about the current social media landscape, describing it as a breeding ground for misinformation and a platform that appeals to our worst instincts.

Ohanian believes that the pressure to be first and the focus on user-generated content often lead to the spread of inaccurate information. He questions how many people genuinely take the time to pause and wait for credible sources to verify and synthesize the news. We are constantly bombarded with an overwhelming amount of information, both from traditional media and user-generated content, which can leave us feeling overloaded and exposed to conflicting versions of the truth.

One of the fundamental issues, according to Ohanian, is the way social media platforms were originally developed. Reddit, for example, started as a forum site, with Ohanian never envisioning its tremendous influence on elections and democracies. He acknowledges that such a blind spot was a delusion on his part as a first-time CEO.

However, Ohanian also recognizes the challenges of asking platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to be in charge of verifying truth and accuracy. He even criticizes TikTok as “an arm for the Chinese government,” highlighting the platform’s ability to feed users’ desires without always delivering accurate information.

While Ohanian credits Twitter (now called X) with implementing a promising moderation system called Community Notes, he argues against the analogy of social media platforms as public squares. He points out that unlike in a democratic election, the CEOs are determining the rules and policies without public input.

The concerns raised Ohanian remind us of the need for thoughtful regulation and responsible use of social media. It is crucial to strike a balance between the benefits of connectivity and the dangers of misinformation and algorithmic manipulation. Only then can we hope to preserve our humanity in the digital age.

