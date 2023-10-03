Alexis Mac Allister and Brother Kevin Set to Face Off in Europa League Clash

Alexis Mac Allister’s father has revealed the excitement within the family as his sons prepare to face each other in a Europa League match. Liverpool’s number 10, Alexis, will be up against his older brother, Kevin, when the Reds take on Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

This will be the first time the two brothers compete against each other in a senior competitive fixture since Kevin joined the Belgian side from Argentinos Juniors earlier this year. The family’s WhatsApp group had an explosive reaction to the Europa League draw bringing their sons together.

Carlos Mac Allister, a former footballer himself, expressed his delight at the prospect of seeing his sons play against each other. While admitting it may be an emotional affair, he does not plan on giving them any advice before the match. Instead, he hopes they will enjoy the experience of facing each other on the field.

The Mac Allister family will be in attendance at Anfield for the game, and Carlos is looking forward to the occasion. When asked to predict the outcome, he remained diplomatic, acknowledging Liverpool’s talented squad but also praising Union Saint-Gilloise for their impressive style of play.

As for the brothers’ roles in the match, it is uncertain whether Alexis will start for Liverpool. He was a substitute in their previous Europa League game against LASK. Kevin, on the other hand, has featured in every game for Union Saint-Gilloise this season, with the team currently sitting at the top of the Pro League.

Previous to their Europa League clash, Union S-G drew 1-1 against Toulouse in their opening group game.

Sources: Het Nieuwsblad (via SportWitness)