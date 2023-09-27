Police Chase Ends in Crash After Stolen Car Fleeing in Alexandria’s West End

A 29-year-old Maryland man is facing various charges after allegedly trying to escape from police in a stolen car in Alexandria’s West End. The incident took place on August 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. According to a search warrant affidavit, authorities discovered a white Kia Forte with Virginia tags driving in the vicinity of Duke Street and S. Reynolds Street, which was reported stolen.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the theft of the Kia is consistent with a series of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles, commonly known as the “TikTok car theft challenge.” In this challenge, suspects break into vehicles and utilize a USB cord to start them. The search warrant affidavit revealed that the stolen Kia had a rear driver side window that was broken, along with damage and a missing steering column cover where the ignition is usually located.

During a City Council meeting, Police Chief Don Hayes revealed that, as of August 31, 118 Hyundais and Kias had been stolen in the past year. He attributed these thefts to a combination of software vulnerabilities and the popular TikTok challenge.

The suspect in the stolen Kia led police on a chase of nearly two miles before crashing into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Duke Street and Cockrell Avenue. Although the officer gave commands to stop, the suspect refused and continued running.

A female passenger in the vehicle informed the police that she knew the suspect and was not aware that the car had been stolen. Consequently, she was not charged. The suspect, however, faces several charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, driving without a valid license, hit-and-run (property damage), and reckless driving.

The suspect was released on September 7 after posting a $6,000 unsecured bond. A court hearing has been scheduled for October 11 to address the charges.

Sources:

– Search warrant affidavit

– Police Chief Don Hayes

Note: The original source article did not contain any URLs.