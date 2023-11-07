Alexander Volkanovski Set to Make Highly Anticipated Return to the Octagon

Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his upcoming bout in February, following a remarkable recovery from previous defeats. UFC president Dana White recently announced the lineup of title fights for the first quarter of 2024, with Volkanovski set to defend his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria.

After losing two consecutive fights against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski is determined to reclaim his dominance in the featherweight division. The Australian contender had initially planned to headline a card in January, but due to unforeseen circumstances, his fight has been rescheduled for February.

In a highly anticipated clash of talents, Volkanovski will face off against Topuria, who has yet to taste defeat in his professional career. This bout is expected to be a thrilling display of skill and determination from both fighters. Volkanovski, known as “The Great,” will be looking to secure his sixth consecutive defense of the featherweight title, solidifying his position as one of the top fighters in his weight class.

As fans eagerly await the return of Volkanovski, anticipation is also building for the other title fights scheduled for early 2024. Middleweight champion Sean Strickland will defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis, and bantamweight No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley will face Marlon Vera. These matchups promise to deliver extraordinary displays of athletic prowess and strategic finesse.

UFC enthusiasts around the world are thrilled with the lineup of fights set to take place in the first quarter of the year. The stage is set for an exhilarating start to 2024, with these championship bouts showcasing the incredible talent and determination of the athletes involved.

