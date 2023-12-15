Alex Verdugo bidding farewell to the Red Sox with gratitude

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alex Verdugo expressed his gratitude towards the Red Sox organization and fans for his time in Boston. Reflecting on his four-year tenure, the outfielder thanked the team for welcoming him and his family with open arms and acknowledged the honor of representing such a storied franchise.

Verdugo’s post not only conveyed his appreciation for the Red Sox but also expressed his excitement for the next chapter in his journey. While bidding farewell to Boston, he assured fans that the city will always hold a special place in his heart.

During his time with the Red Sox, Verdugo made a significant impact on the field. Acquired in the Mookie Betts trade in 2020, he showcased his talent and contributed to the team’s success. Over the course of four seasons, Verdugo maintained a batting average of .281, hit 43 home runs, and drove in 206 RBIs. His remarkable performance even earned him a nomination for the prestigious Gold Glove award in 2023.

However, just over a week ago, the Red Sox made the decision to trade Verdugo to the Yankees. In return, Boston received promising right-handed pitching prospects Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice. While this trade signifies a new chapter in both Verdugo’s career and the Red Sox’s roster, it doesn’t diminish the impact he had on the team during his time in Boston.

As Verdugo embarks on a new journey with the Yankees, he leaves behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy with the Red Sox. His post serves as a touching farewell to the organization and a testament to the support he received from the passionate fans in Boston.