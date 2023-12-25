Alex Scott and Jess Glynne: A New Power Couple?

Alex Scott, the 39-year-old former Arsenal striker and BBC football pundit, has recently made her relationship with singer Jess Glynne “Instagram official.” While neither party has directly tagged the other, their posts indicate that the couple has embarked on a romantic getaway to escape the British winter.

Both Scott and Glynne shared glimpses of their beach adventures on their respective Instagram accounts. Scott posted a picture of a red-haired figure strolling along the beach, presumably Glynne. On the other hand, Glynne uploaded a selfie of herself enjoying the warm rays and wearing plaits and a bucket hat.

It seems that Scott and Glynne’s relationship has been blossoming for some time. In December, they attended the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards together, and Scott shared a behind-the-scenes lift selfie with the group of friends they were with.

The couple also made their red carpet debut back in November at British Vogue’s Forces For Change party. Scott looked stunning in a white floor-length double-breasted suit dress, while Glynne went for an edgy look with an oversized black blazer and matching slouchy trousers.

However, the exact length of their relationship remains unknown. They were seen seated together at Wimbledon over the summer, but Scott has chosen not to put a label on her sexuality. In her memoir, she opened up about her past relationship with teammate Kelly Smith, referring to it as her “first love.”

Scott’s memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong, sheds light on her eight-year relationship with Smith, which ended in 2013. Scott describes the complexities of their love story, as well as the challenges they faced due to Smith’s battles with alcohol addiction.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne’s relationship is capturing attention, not only because they are both successful women in their respective fields but also because they are embracing their love openly. As their romantic journey continues, fans and supporters eagerly watch how their relationship will unfold.