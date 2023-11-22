Alex Rodriguez Moves Forward and Finds Happiness with Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez, the former Yankees star, has undoubtedly moved on from his past relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Since officially announcing his relationship with fitness model Jac Cordeiro in December 2022, Rodriguez has been radiating happiness and positivity.

Cordeiro, who has transformed her physique through rigorous workouts, recently showcased her new Range Rover Evoque alongside Rodriguez. The 42-year-old fitness model proudly posed next to her new truck, powered a remarkable 2.0-liter diesel engine with over 300 horsepower. This impressive vehicle can reach speeds of up to 242 kilometers per hour, perfectly complementing Cordeiro’s vibrant lifestyle.

As Rodriguez embarks on this new chapter of his life, he has been sharing videos on his social media platforms, demonstrating his dedication to getting back in shape. These workouts are reminiscent of the intense training that made him one of the Yankees’ powerhouse ballplayers. With Cordeiro standing his side, it is evident that Rodriguez has fully embraced his future, leaving JLo securely in his past.

