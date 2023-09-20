A Closer Look at Curtis Edward Smith’s Involvement in the Murdaugh Murders

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s web of connections continues to unravel in Season 2 of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” The Netflix series delves into Murdaugh’s murder trial, where he was found guilty of killing his wife and youngest son. The show features interviews with individuals surrounding Murdaugh, including former housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, and Curtis Edward Smith, a long-time friend of Murdaugh.

Smith became entangled in the case when authorities alleged that he shot Murdaugh in 2021 as part of a plot orchestrated Murdaugh himself. According to the alleged plan, Murdaugh wanted Smith to kill him so that his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect on his life insurance policy. Smith was later indicted on several charges, including presenting a firearm, conspiracy, assisted suicide, assault and battery, and false claim for payment.

Smith, however, denies shooting Murdaugh. In an interview with TODAY, he maintained his innocence, stating, “I didn’t shoot him. I’m innocent. If I would have shot him, he’d be dead. He’s alive.”

So who is Curtis Edward Smith, and how does he relate to the Murdaugh family? Known in the close-knit South Carolina Lowcountry community as “Cousin Eddie,” Smith revealed his long-standing friendship with the convicted killer on “Murdaugh Murders.” He described running errands for Murdaugh and engaging in various tasks on his property.

According to Smith, on the morning of September 4, 2021, Murdaugh called him and asked to meet at a funeral home. Murdaugh seemed paranoid, expressing concerns about being watched law enforcement due to the previous murders of his wife and son. When Smith asked what had happened on that fateful night, Murdaugh simply replied, “Things just got all f—– up.”

During their conversation, Murdaugh asked Smith if he loved him and requested that Smith shoot and kill him. Smith firmly refused, leading Murdaugh to decide to take matters into his own hands. Smith followed Murdaugh out of concern for his well-being. Eventually, Murdaugh pulled over and confronted Smith with a gun. Smith fired a shot into the air, hoping to shock Murdaugh into realizing the severity of the situation. Murdaugh fell to the ground, sustaining head injuries from the fall.

The events that unfolded that day became clearer to Smith as he learned what Murdaugh had initially told authorities. In an ambulance, Murdaugh claimed that he had pulled over due to a flat tire and was shot a stranger who had approached his vehicle.

Both Smith and Murdaugh were arrested for their involvement in the failed scheme. Smith faced additional charges related to alleged criminal activities, including money laundering, forgery, drug trafficking, and possession of illegal substances.

Smith denies being a drug dealer and claims that his involvement with drugs was confined to running errands for Murdaugh. The indictment alleges that Murdaugh provided Smith with numerous checks totaling approximately $2.4 million, but Smith insists that he only cashed the checks as a favor and out of fear for his daughter’s safety.

As the true extent of the Murdaugh scandal continues to unfold, Smith’s connection to the family and his role in these events are under scrutiny. The Netflix series provides a deeper insight into the complexities and controversies surrounding this Southern scandal.

Sources:

– NBC News

– TODAY.com