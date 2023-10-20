Confidence and Cuntfidence: A Look into the World of Alex Consani

In a recent interview, our editor-in-chief sat down with the rising model Alex Consani to discuss her journey in the fashion industry and her rise to social media fame. Originally from San Francisco, Consani made a splash in the New York fashion scene with her first runway show for Tom Ford in 2021.

But it wasn’t just her runway success that caught everyone’s attention. Consani also gained a massive following on TikTok, where she showcases her comedic talents and larger-than-life personality. She describes herself as both confident and cuntfident, a term she coined to represent her unabashed self-assuredness.

While many people admire Consani for her confidence, she acknowledges that there is more to her than what meets the eye. In her TikTok videos, she portrays an exaggerated version of herself, entertaining her audience with her bold personality. However, she admits that there is a vulnerability behind the facade. Consani reveals that she is a very social person, but she amplifies her personality on TikTok to give her followers the “crazy bitch” they want to see.

Despite her success on TikTok, Consani acknowledges the addictive nature of the platform and has been trying to cut back on her screen time. She admits that there is “some crazy-ass fucking shit” on TikTok and prefers to avoid platforms like Twitter for similar reasons.

During the interview, Consani also touches on the challenges she faces as a trans woman in the fashion industry. She yearned for representation while growing up but noticed that the trans women in the industry tend to fit a specific mold: white, skinny, and “fish-passing.” Consani recognizes that she is just one part of the trans community and questions whether she is truly representing them in a meaningful way.

As the conversation continues, Consani shares her aspirations and her love for fashion. She hopes for more accessible underwear options for trans individuals and discusses her personal experience with tucking. Despite the challenges she has faced, Consani remains positive and continues to push boundaries.

In conclusion, Alex Consani is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and social media. Her confidence and cuntfidence have garnered her a devoted following, but she is aware that there is more to her than what is portrayed online. As she continues to navigate the industry, Consani strives to challenge stereotypes and represent the diverse experiences of the trans community.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for short-form videos.

– Cuntfident: A term coined Alex Consani to describe a combination of confidence and self-assuredness.

– Fish-passing: Refers to a trans person who is perceived as cisgender others.

Source: Interview conducted Mel Ottenberg, photographed Jackie Kursel.