Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Chicago’s Far Western Suburbs

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Chicago’s far western suburbs, cautioning motorists about the possibility of freezing drizzle and hazardous road conditions. Roadways in DeKalb, LaSalle, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Lee counties outside of the NBC Chicago viewing area may experience slick spots due to freezing drizzle. The temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark on Sunday morning, increasing the risk of slippery roads.

Bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to slick conditions, and drivers are advised to exercise caution while traveling on these routes. The NWS urges motorists to take necessary precautions and drive slowly on the roadways, especially during Sunday morning when the threat of icy roads is at its highest.

While freezing drizzle may persist into the afternoon, meteorologists predict that temperatures will rise into the mid-30s, alleviating the concern for icy roads. However, it is essential for drivers to stay vigilant and adjust their driving habits accordingly. Maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, reducing speed, and avoiding sudden braking will help mitigate the risks associated with slippery road conditions.

As always, it is wise to check the latest weather updates and road advisories before embarking on any journey. The safety of motorists should be a top priority, and staying informed and practicing safe driving techniques, everyone can contribute to preventing accidents and ensuring a smooth and secure commute.