New Title: Protecting Minors Online: The Emerging Threat of Pornography

The Polícia Judiciária’s National Unit for Combating Cybercrime and Technological Crime has issued a warning about the increasing prevalence of crimes involving child pornography. Criminals are now using popular messaging platform WhatsApp to create groups targeting children and young people from primary and secondary schools across the country. These groups are specifically designed to expose minors to adult pornography, images and videos depicting sexual abuse and exploitation of children, and scenes of adult-child sexual activities.

To tackle this alarming trend, the Polícia Judiciária has provided recommendations for parents, guardians, teachers, and school administrators:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What are the risks associated with this emerging crime?

A: The risks include exposing minors to explicit and harmful content, contributing to the perpetuation of child exploitation, and potentially subjecting children to grooming and online sexual abuse.

Q: How can parents and guardians protect their children?

A: Parents and guardians should monitor their children’s use of WhatsApp, especially those under 16 years old (the minimum age to use the application in the European Union). They should also advise their children to reject WhatsApp invitations from unknown contacts. In addition, activating the blocking feature for invitations from unknown contacts within the application can provide an extra layer of protection.

Q: What should teachers and school administrators do if they come across such situations?

A: Teachers and school administrators must promptly inform parents and guardians if they detect any suspicious activities related to child pornography or online exploitation. It is crucial to capture screenshots of the conversations within the groups, showcasing the administrators’ contacts and the shared content, and report the situation to the authorities.

Considering the seriousness of this issue, it is essential for all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and law enforcement agencies, to work together to raise awareness, safeguard children, and ensure a safe and secure online environment. By implementing proactive measures and staying vigilant, we can protect our children from the detrimental effects of online exploitation.

Please note that the provided information is based on the Polícia Judiciária’s official warning. For further guidance and support, please reach out to local law enforcement agencies or child protection organizations in your country.

