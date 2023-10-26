WhatsApp Ends Support for Android KitKat, Urges Users to Upgrade

WhatsApp has officially ceased support for Android smartphones running on the outdated Android KitKat operating system. With this move, users of devices with Android 4.4 will no longer receive updates or be able to access new features on the popular messaging app. Instead, WhatsApp has raised its minimum requirements to Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or newer.

Despite being released in September 2013, Android KitKat users have enjoyed almost a decade of WhatsApp usage. However, recent statistics indicate that only a small percentage of users still cling to this outdated version. To continue utilizing WhatsApp, these users must either update their software or consider upgrading to a newer smartphone.

By discontinuing support for Android KitKat, WhatsApp is signaling its commitment to providing an enhanced user experience leveraging the capabilities of more modern operating systems. Users with Android 5.0 or higher can benefit from features like passkey support, a redesigned bottom navigation bar, and the eagerly awaited multi-account functionality with support for switching between numbers.

For those using Android KitKat, the path forward is clear. Users should check if a software update is available from their device manufacturer. If an update is available, they can simply update their operating system to Android 5.0 to continue enjoying WhatsApp’s latest updates and features. However, if an upgrade to a newer Android version is not available, users may need to consider investing in a more recent smartphone to stay connected with friends and family on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s decision to end support for Android KitKat aligns with the tech industry’s ongoing efforts to encourage users to embrace newer technologies and operating systems. This shift ensures that users can benefit from enhanced security, improved performance, and the latest features offered WhatsApp and other apps.

FAQ

Q: Can I still use WhatsApp on my Android KitKat device?

A: No, WhatsApp has officially ended support for devices running on Android 4.4 (KitKat) and older versions.

Q: What should I do if my smartphone is running on Android KitKat?

A: To continue using WhatsApp, you will need to update your device’s operating system to at least Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Check for software updates from your device manufacturer. If an update is not available, you may need to consider upgrading to a more recent smartphone.

Q: Why did WhatsApp discontinue support for Android KitKat?

A: WhatsApp aims to provide users with the best possible experience leveraging the capabilities of more modern operating systems. By ending support for Android KitKat, WhatsApp ensures that users can benefit from the latest features and improvements.

Q: What features will I miss out on if I don’t upgrade from Android KitKat?

A: Users with Android KitKat will miss out on new features such as passkey support, a redesigned bottom navigation bar, and the upcoming multi-account functionality.

Q: Are there any security risks associated with using an outdated Android version?

A: Using an outdated operating system can pose security risks as it may lack the latest security patches. It is generally recommended to keep your operating system updated to ensure the best security and performance.