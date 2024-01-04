WhatsApp Ends Free Google Drive Storage for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is making a significant change that could have a major impact on Android users. In an effort to introduce new features, developers at Meta have recently launched a voice chat feature and the ability to send high-definition photos and videos on WhatsApp. However, there’s a twist in the works that may not sit well with users.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed Android users to back up their data to Google Drive for free. This meant that users could store their WhatsApp backups without using up their allocated Google Drive storage. However, Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced in November of last year that this scheme would soon come to an end.

WhatsApp made it clear that Android users would no longer receive free Google Drive storage for their backups. The change, which will be implemented gradually, will affect all WhatsApp users, starting with the beta users in December, followed a wider rollout in the coming months.

To notify users of this change, WhatsApp has introduced a banner that will appear when users navigate to the Chat Backups section in the app. The banner states that “Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months,” indicating that WhatsApp backups will now consume a portion of the 15GB storage that Google offers for free accounts. If users require more storage space, they will need to subscribe to Google One.

It’s important to note that this change only applies to Android users. WhatsApp backups on iOS devices have always consumed Google Drive storage, so this update won’t impact iOS users in any way.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to end free Google Drive storage for Android users marks a significant shift for those who heavily rely on WhatsApp backups. The change serves as a reminder that digital storage comes with limitations and users must be prepared to adapt accordingly.