FAQs about Manchester United Winger Alejandro Garnacho’s Social Media Post

What happened regarding Alejandro Garnacho’s social media post?

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho used gorilla emojis in a now-deleted social media post, alongside an image of himself celebrating with goalkeeper Andre Onana after saving a last-minute penalty against FC Copenhagen.

Was there any backlash against Garnacho for his post?

The Football Association investigated the post, but they have confirmed that Garnacho will not face any charges or sanctions. Both Onana and manager Erik ten Hag defended Garnacho’s intentions, asserting that there was no offense intended.

What did the Football Association say about the post?

According to the governing body’s statement, they sought Garnacho’s explanation and he clarified that the use of gorilla emojis was intended to highlight the strength and power of his team-mates, specifically Andre Onana and Harry Maguire, for their pivotal roles in Manchester United’s win over FC Copenhagen. The FA accepted his explanation and context, concluding that disciplinary proceedings were not necessary in this case.

What will the Football Association do regarding emojis and similar messaging?

The FA intends to collaborate with organizations such as Kick It Out and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to address potential issues related to the use of emojis and similar forms of messaging. They plan to discuss education and guidelines that can be provided to players regarding the appropriate use of these digital expressions.

Will Garnacho be eligible to play in upcoming matches?

Yes, with the FA’s confirmation that no disciplinary action will be taken, Alejandro Garnacho will be available to play in Manchester United’s upcoming matches. This includes the Champions League fixture against Copenhagen and the Premier League match against Luton Town this weekend.

Are there any previous cases similar to Garnacho’s post?

Yes, there have been previous instances where players have faced bans for offensive social media posts. Examples include Bernardo Silva and Edinson Cavani, both of whom were suspended for their respective posts.