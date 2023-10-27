Manchester United Talent Faces Potential FA Probe for Controversial Social Media Post

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho could be subjected to disciplinary action the Football Association (FA) following a controversial social media post concerning teammate Andre Onana. The 19-year-old forward shared the now-deleted tweet on his Twitter account, which featured a photo of himself celebrating with Onana after the goalkeeper’s exceptional penalty save sealed a crucial 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While the FA has yet to announce a formal investigation into Garnacho’s post, the governing body has a track record of punishing players for violations of its code of conduct regarding personal social media accounts. Numerous incidents in recent years have resulted in sanctions the FA.

The content of Garnacho’s tweet included a caption complemented two gorilla emojis. The motivations or intended meaning behind the emojis remain unclear as the post was swiftly removed the player around 15 minutes after it was published. However, this has not prevented speculation and potential consequences.

In response to the controversy, Andre Onana has come to Garnacho’s defense via an Instagram story, claiming that the emojis symbolized “power and strength” rather than any offensive connotations. Onana remarked, “People can’t choose what I should be offended,” and stressed that the matter should not be escalated any further.

Considering past incidents involving social media posts, it is likely that Garnacho will face some form of sanction from the FA, despite arguments suggesting no negative intent. Similar cases have resulted in disciplinary action, such as Edinson Cavani’s three-game ban in 2020 for using the term ‘Negrito’ in an affectionate context and Bernardo Silva’s one-match suspension and fine in 2019 for a tweet with alleged racist undertones.

FAQ:

Q: What did Alejandro Garnacho post on social media?

A: Garnacho posted a now-deleted tweet featuring a photo of him celebrating with Andre Onana, accompanied a caption that included two gorilla emojis.

Q: What was Andre Onana’s response to Garnacho’s post?

A: Andre Onana defended Garnacho’s post, stating that it represented “power and strength” and should not be considered offensive.

Q: Will Alejandro Garnacho face an FA probe?

A: It is likely that Garnacho will face disciplinary action from the FA, given past precedents involving similar social media posts.