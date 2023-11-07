Manchester United Star Clears Outrageous Tweet Controversy

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been cleared of any charges the FA for a controversial tweet celebrating goalkeeper Andre Onana’s penalty save in the Champion League. The tweet, featuring a picture of Onana and his teammates jubilating, also included two gorilla emojis that were deemed offensive campaign groups.

Garnacho, in response to the backlash, clarified that the gorilla emojis represented power and strength, and were intended to highlight the exceptional performances of Onana and Harry Maguire in the match against FC Copenhagen. Onana himself expressed that people should not dictate what he should be offended and understood Garnacho’s intentions.

The FA, after conducting an investigation and gathering Garnacho’s observations, decided not to take any further action. While Alejandro Garnacho’s explanation was deemed satisfactory, the FA did remind him of his responsibilities regarding social media posts and the potential interpretation of emojis. Additionally, the FA intends to collaborate with Kick It Out and the PFA to address any future concerns surrounding the use of emojis and similar forms of messaging.

It is notable that there have been similar incidents in the past where players were charged for social media posts containing perceived discriminatory references. The reaction to Garnacho’s tweet highlights the need for education and awareness among athletes about cultural sensitivities.

