Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho Faces FA Investigation Over Social Media Post

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho could potentially face disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) following a social media post that consisted of two gorilla emojis placed above a picture of goalkeeper André Onana. The post was made after Onana’s impressive injury-time penalty save against FC Copenhagen. Garnacho swiftly removed the post upon realizing its racial connotations.

After being alerted to the message, the FA has reached out to the 19-year-old Argentinian for his comments on the matter. The use of emojis with racial implications could potentially breach the FA’s social media guidelines, leading to charges against Garnacho.

This incident highlights the growing concern surrounding social media misuse professional athletes. It is not the first time a player’s social media activity has come under scrutiny for potential racist undertones. Just last year, former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani received a three-match ban and a £100,000 fine for his use of the phrase “Gracias Negrito” in a social media post.

Similarly, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva faced punishment in 2019 when he tweeted a picture that seemed to compare his teammate Benjamin Mendy to the mascot of a confectionery firm, insinuating racial stereotypes. Mendy, however, played down the incident and clarified that he understood Silva’s intention.

The FA has taken a strong stance against such actions in an effort to combat racism in football. The governing body has implemented stringent guidelines to ensure players are aware of the potential consequences of their online activity.

