New Article: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho Contacted FA over Social Media Incident

Manchester United’s young winger, Alejandro Garnacho, finds himself amidst controversy as the Football Association (FA) reaches out to him regarding a social media post that has since been deleted. The FA is seeking Garnacho’s perspective on the incident, which involved a picture of teammate Andre Onana and his fellow players celebrating the goalkeeper’s penalty save against Copenhagen. Accompanying the image were two gorilla emojis.

Recognizing the potential racial connotations that could be derived from the post, Garnacho promptly edited it removing the emojis. However, despite his efforts to rectify the situation, the deleted post had already been captured and shared vigilant social media users on platforms such as Reddit.

Within the football community, the FA has taken a zero-tolerance approach towards racially sensitive social media posts. Past incidents serve as cautionary tales for professional players. Just last year, former Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani, received a three-match suspension for his use of the term ‘Gracias Negrito’ on Instagram. While the phrase is often exchanged as an affectionate greeting in Uruguay, the FA deemed it inappropriate.

Similarly, in 2019, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva faced a one-match ban and a hefty fine of £50,000 ($60,000) for a racially insensitive tweet featuring his then-teammate Benjamin Mendy. Silva had posted a photo of a young Mendy alongside an image associated with a Spanish company, ‘Conguitos,’ infamous for its racist undertones.

Garnacho’s current predicament shines a spotlight on the growing responsibility that players must bear in the age of social media. It serves as a reminder that even unintentional posts can have significant consequences and impact the reputation of individuals and clubs.

