Aldi UK and Carrefour España Lead in Grocers’ Social Media Performance

Aldi UK and Carrefour España have emerged as the top-performing grocers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively, in the second quarter of this year, according to a report Emplifi.

Aldi UK’s cheeky and creative campaign featuring its ‘Cuthbert the Caterpillar’ cake turned out to be the best-performing Facebook post for European grocers during this period. Carrefour España once again outperformed others on Instagram.

The report, called Social Supermarkets, also reveals that the Retail category accounted for 16.3% of total brand interactions on Facebook in Q2. This places Retail behind E-commerce, which accounted for 30.7% of interactions, but ahead of Services, Fashion, Travel, and Auto.

Interestingly, the Retail category’s share of interactions on Facebook has increased compared to the first quarter, signaling the growing importance of social media for the industry.

Social media has become an integral part of grocery retailers’ marketing strategies, enabling them to engage and connect with customers in a more personalized and interactive manner. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram provide an opportunity for grocers to showcase their products, offer special promotions, and highlight their brand personality.

The success of Aldi UK’s ‘Cuthbert the Caterpillar’ campaign demonstrates the power of creativity and humor in capturing consumers’ attention. Meanwhile, Carrefour España’s consistent performance on Instagram suggests the effectiveness of visual content in engaging audiences.

As social media continues to evolve, it is essential for grocers to leverage these platforms effectively, understand their target audience, and create content that resonates with them. By doing so, they can not only increase brand visibility and engagement but also drive customer loyalty and ultimately, sales.

