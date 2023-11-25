Aldi Partners with Pinterest for Festive Inspiration Campaign

German supermarket chain Aldi has announced a collaboration with social media platform Pinterest to launch a festive inspiration campaign. As part of the campaign, Aldi will be opening “The Christmas Factory” board on Pinterest, which will feature exclusive products, recipes, treats, competitions, and content from special guests.

To drive shoppers to the board, Aldi will be displaying scannable Pinterest codes in-store and in its digital magazine. With Pinterest being a popular platform for planning and shopping, Aldi saw it as the ideal platform to host their Christmas factory.

This collaboration with Pinterest is a part of Aldi’s Premiere Spotlight campaign, which aims to help brands reach large audiences. Premiere Spotlight allows brands to secure premium placements on the platform for a specific period of time, ensuring high visibility for their campaigns.

Karen Bloom, Creative Strategy Lead at Pinterest UK, expressed excitement about Aldi’s innovative approach in utilizing Pinterest’s insights and ad formats to surprise, delight, and inspire users with their desired festive hosting items.

The partnership between Aldi and Pinterest reflects a growing trend of retailers leveraging social media platforms to connect with consumers and provide them with an immersive shopping experience. By tapping into the popularity of Pinterest, Aldi aims to capture the attention of its target audience during the holiday season.

