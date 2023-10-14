A Little Bit of Stone Launches WhatsApp Community Channel for Swift News Updates

A Little Bit of Stone (ALBOS) is taking a digital stride forward launching a WhatsApp community channel, ensuring swift news updates for Stone residents, beyond the whims of social media algorithms. In today’s digital age, where instant information is key, ALBOS has always been committed to providing timely and relevant updates to the community. However, the ever-changing algorithms of social platforms like Facebook and X have made this task somewhat challenging. That’s why the decision to launch a WhatsApp community channel has been made, ensuring a more direct and immediate line of communication with the community.

Navigating through the modern social media landscape has been a bit of a tightrope walk for ALBOS. The algorithms on platforms such as Facebook and X tend to favor more sensational or mainstream content, often pushing aside crucial local updates. The primary aim of ALBOS has always been to keep the local community well-informed, and this new WhatsApp initiative allows them to do just that without any algorithmic interference.

Before rolling out the service to everyone, ALBOS initiated a pilot with their paid Facebook subscribers and supporters from Buy Me a Coffee. Feedback from the pilot has been positive, with users appreciating the direct and immediate updates provided through WhatsApp.

It’s important to note that privacy is assured on the WhatsApp community channel. While ALBOS can view the mobile phone numbers of those who sign up, these numbers will not be visible to others in the group. The channel is designed as a one-way communication platform, allowing ALBOS to share updates while ensuring user privacy. Individuals have control over their participation in the group and can leave or rejoin at any time.

The launch of the WhatsApp community channel is just one of the many ways that ALBOS aims to keep the community informed. They also send out a weekly newsletter encapsulating all the stories posted on their website in the past week. This initiative with WhatsApp bridges the gap further, fostering a closer connection with readers and emphasizing ALBOS’s commitment to local, independent journalism.

It is important to note that ALBOS will not be abandoning social media platforms. They will continue to publish stories and information via these platforms as they always have. However, WhatsApp will be the first place they push updates, ensuring that key information is received in a timely fashion, without being dictated the frequency and timing requirements of social media algorithms.

Sources:

– A Little Bit of Stone (ALBOS)