Alberta Government Targets Albertans in $8 Million Campaign Against Federal Electricity Regulations

The Alberta government has launched a $8 million campaign called “Tell the Feds” to push back against Ottawa’s draft Clean Electricity Regulations (CER). Premier Danielle Smith claims that these regulations will result in unaffordable bills for Canadian families and businesses, as well as an unreliable power grid based on renewable energy sources. While the government has not provided a cost breakdown province, data shows that half of the campaign’s social media ads are targeted at Albertans.

Although Smith stated that the campaign would appear “across the country,” its material is currently running in print, radio, and television ads, billboards, bus wraps, and social media in four provinces: Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Alberta’s government has not yet released a cost breakdown for campaign spending province.

The campaign’s targeted audience extends to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario, with a focus on provinces that Ottawa’s own modeling shows will face the largest costs. The government has spent close to $14,000 on social media ads through Meta’s platform since the campaign’s launch. The ads are projected to appear on hundreds of thousands of screens during their run.

The campaign’s website allows visitors to send a prepared form letter to their member of Parliament, and it will continue running until November 2, the end of the public input period for the CER. The main point of contention in the dispute between Alberta and Ottawa is the timing of the proposed regulations, as Alberta believes they will have a disproportionately negative impact on the province.

In conclusion, the Alberta government is actively targeting Albertans in its $8 million campaign against the federal electricity regulations. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the potential negative effects of the regulations on affordability and reliability. While the cost breakdown province is not yet available, the government has focused its social media ads on Alberta and other provinces that are projected to face high costs according to Ottawa’s modeling. The campaign will continue until November 2, providing an opportunity for public input on the proposed regulations.