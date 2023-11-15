School Board Trustee Disqualified for Controversial Social Media Post

A school board trustee has been disqualified from her position after posting a meme on social media that compared the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany. The trustee, Monique LaGrange, resigned from her post following the disqualification. This decision was made the Red Deer Catholic Regional School (RDCRS) board of trustees, who found that LaGrange had violated sanctions and board policies.

The controversial post, made on August 27, depicted children waving swastika flags alongside children waving Pride flags, with the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.” This led to widespread criticism from various groups, including parents, students, LGBTQ2S+ entities, and the Alberta Teachers Association. The post received support from some individuals within the province’s government.

In response to the incident, the RDCRS board of trustees issued sanctions against LaGrange in late September. However, it was determined that she continued to violate these sanctions, as well as additional board policies and the Education Act. As a result, the board made the difficult decision to disqualify her from her position.

Murray Hollman, the board chair, emphasized their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment for students, staff, and community members. The board also ordered LaGrange to issue a sincere apology, undergo sensitivity training, and acknowledge the impact of her post on others’ feelings. However, LaGrange contested the disciplinary process, claiming procedural unfairness and bias.

LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, confirmed her unwillingness to apologize and stated that the board had forcibly removed her from her position. The RDCRS board plans to provide detailed reasons for their decision November 24.

This incident raises important questions about responsible social media use and the impact of online content on marginalized communities. It also highlights the complex nature of addressing disciplinary issues within educational institutions.

