Red Deer School Trustee Defends Meme Likening LGBTQ2S+ Community to Nazi Germany

A trustee from Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in Alberta, Canada, has come under fire for posting a meme on social media that compares the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany. Monique LaGrange, the trustee in question, defended her actions, stating that she was inspired “the Holy Spirit.”

The controversial meme, posted on August 27, depicted children waving swastika flags juxtaposed with children waving Pride flags, accompanied the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.” The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board conducted an investigation and concluded that LaGrange had violated its policies. As a result, she has been ordered to issue a sincere apology, undergo sensitivity training, and acknowledge that her post caused harm.

In her defense, LaGrange argued that her post was not targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community. She claimed that the meme was meant to criticize indoctrination through the United Nations, linking it to the agenda of Planned Parenthood and alleging an attempt to sabotage youths’ identities. LaGrange also contended that the use of the Pride flag to silence people contradicts her religious beliefs and criticized what she referred to as “cancel culture.”

While several individuals, including school division employees, had lodged complaints against LaGrange, those submissions were redacted from the decision document. The board also received a critical letter from the Simon Wiesenthal Centre of Holocaust Studies.

The board disagreed with LaGrange’s defense and refused to consider whether her post aligned with Roman Catholic values. Instead, they focused on board policies and the province’s education act, which emphasize the promotion of a safe, respectful, and inclusive learning environment. The board deemed the meme to be undignified and unprofessional, stating that a reasonable person would see a negative comparison between the two photographs.

Although LaGrange is permitted to retain her position on the school board, she is temporarily barred from participating in board committees, attending board committee meetings, or representing the board in an official capacity until she completes sensitivity training.

Board chair Murray Hollman emphasized that LaGrange’s views do not reflect those of the entire board and announced that she has yet to issue an apology. LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, indicated that she will not apologize and intends to seek a judicial review of the decision.

The repercussions of this incident continue to unfold, and the board will await LaGrange’s potential application for review before determining its next steps.

Sources:

– Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board of Trustees Decision

– CTV News Edmonton