Alberta School Board Disqualifies Trustee over Controversial Social Media Post

The recent disqualification of a trustee the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in central Alberta has sparked widespread debate and discussion. The trustee, Monique LaGrange, came under scrutiny after posting a meme on social media that compared the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany. The board has now provided its reasons for ousting her, citing code-of-conduct violations and failure to adhere to communication guidelines outlined in its policies.

In a detailed 18-page document released the board, the sequence of events leading to LaGrange’s disqualification was laid out. It commenced with her controversial post on August 27, which depicted children waving swastika flags alongside children waving Pride flags, accompanied the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.” The post drew widespread criticism from various groups and individuals, including parents, students, LGBTQ2S+ entities, the Alberta Teachers Association, and government figures.

Identifying LaGrange’s actions as a violation of the Trustee Code of Conduct, the board imposed initial sanctions on September 26. These sanctions included her exclusion from board committees, prohibition from representing the board officially, and suspension from attending board committee meetings. The sanctions were conditional upon LaGrange undergoing sensitivity training and writing a sincere letter of apology.

Despite subsequent orders from the board on October 13, which required LaGrange to issue a sincere apology, engage in sensitivity training, and acknowledge the emotional impact her post had caused, she maintained that her post was not about the LGBTQ2S+ community. Furthermore, she alleged procedural unfairness and bias in the discipline process.

LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, previously stated that she would not apologize, and he confirmed in a recent email that she did not willingly resign her position. He described the board’s decision as forcefully removing her from her role, a move that, according to two sections of the Education Act, automatically triggered her resignation.

The disqualification of Monique LaGrange has underscored the ongoing tensions surrounding freedom of expression, responsible online behavior, and the role of school trustees in promoting inclusivity and respect. Unquestionably, this incident will serve as a catalyst for important discussions around the boundaries of speech and the accountability of elected officials.

