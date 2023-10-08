Alberta Premier Condemns Attack on Israel

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has taken to social media to express her condemnation of the recent acts of terror occurring in Israel and the region. In a tweet, she stated, “I condemn the appalling and unprecedented acts of terror that are occurring in Israel and the region. Albertans mourn the loss of innocent civilian lives. We must stand firm in our fight against terrorism wherever it presents itself.”

In response to the attacks, the Calgary police have increased patrols around synagogues and mosques in the city. The police department is actively looking for any suspicious activity, but no issues have been reported thus far.

This increase in security measures comes amidst a rise in hate incidents and hate-motivated crimes in Calgary over the past four years. According to documents from the Calgary Police Commission, religion was the second most frequent motivator behind these crimes in 2022, with the Jewish community being the most frequently targeted religious group in the city.

These recent acts of terror in Israel highlight the need for continued vigilance and a united front against terrorism. The condemnation from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sends a powerful message of support to those affected these attacks. The increased police presence around synagogues and mosques in Calgary aims to provide a sense of security to the community during this challenging time.

It is crucial for individuals and communities to stand together against hate and intolerance. By promoting understanding, acceptance, and respect, we can work towards a future free from violence and discrimination.

