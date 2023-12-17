Alberta Education Prepares to Unveil Proposed Scope and Sequence for Social Studies Curriculum

Alberta Education is gearing up to present its latest high-level plan for a new K-12 social studies curriculum in February. The plan will offer a proposed scope and sequence of topics to be covered in each grade level, with the goal of revamping social studies education in the province.

The development of the new curriculum includes feedback from a recent survey conducted this fall, which sought input from the public on various aspects of social studies education. The survey received over 12,000 respondents and revealed a diverse range of opinions on what should be prioritized in the curriculum.

One key area of focus in the survey results was the importance of developing critical thinking skills among students. While there was general consensus among educators and students on the need for respectful engagement with different perspectives, there were divergent views when it came to specific historical events and cultural topics to include in the curriculum.

Alberta Education acknowledges the challenge of narrowing down the curriculum content since social studies only accounts for about 10% of class time in elementary school. The department is actively engaging with cultural and religious groups to ensure a well-rounded and inclusive approach.

However, some curriculum experts have raised concerns about the survey and its potential impact on curriculum development. They argue that curriculum design should not be solely based on public opinion but should instead be informed educational experts who understand the goals of social studies education and current research in the field.

While the survey results will help inform the development of the draft curriculum, there will be further opportunities for public engagement before its final release in early 2024. Alberta Education aims to strike a balance between incorporating public input and the expertise of academic professionals to create a comprehensive and effective social studies curriculum for Alberta students.