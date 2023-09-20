Republican Attorneys General Support Montana’s TikTok Ban in Federal Court

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, along with 17 other Republican attorneys general, has filed a brief in federal court supporting Montana’s ban on the social media platform TikTok. The states argue that they have the power to protect their citizens from deceptive and harmful business practices. Montana became the first state to pass a law banning the use of TikTok, and the law is set to take effect on January 1st. TikTok quickly challenged the ban in court, and the Republican attorneys general are urging the judge to side with Montana.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who signed the ban into law, stated that it is meant to protect Montanans’ private data from being harvested the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok, which is owned China-based company ByteDance Ltd., has stated that it does not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government. The company argues that bans on its use in Montana violate U.S. law, including the First Amendment.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor believes that laws such as Montana’s ban on TikTok are within a state’s consumer protection authority. He stated that if TikTok wants to operate within a state, it must comply with the consumer-focused protections under state law. Taylor did not indicate whether he would support a similar ban in Alaska, as that decision is up to the Legislature.

The Department of Law in Alaska does not track the number of TikTok users in the state. However, it is estimated that the app has approximately 100 million users across the U.S. Taylor encourages parents to monitor and limit their minor children’s social media use, citing recommendations from the American Psychological Association. The association states that while social media can help teenagers with healthy development, it can also pose risks.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy previously imposed a ban on the use of TikTok on state-owned computers and phones, joining other states with similar bans. The governor believes that TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches.