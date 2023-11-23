Ertzaintza Investigates Disturbing WhatsApp Chats Involving School Children

The Ertzaintza, the Basque police force, has received reports from two schools in San Sebastián, one of them being Aldapeta Maria Ikastetxea, concerning WhatsApp chats that contain sexual and derogatory content. It is believed that over a thousand students from various schools have participated in these chats.

According to the Basque Department of Security, two educational institutions in San Sebastián have already filed complaints about these incidents. The director of Aldapeta Maria Ikastetxea, José Eizmendi, has reported the sexually explicit and degrading chats to the Ertzaintza, stating that “more than a thousand” students from different schools are involved.

José Eizmendi, speaking at the mentioned school, explained that he had met with representatives from the Basque Autonomous Police at the center to determine if the school could file a complaint regarding these events. After learning that they could, he personally went to the corresponding police station to file the complaint.

Apparently, over a hundred students from this school in San Sebastián have entered two chat groups named ‘A meter gente hasta llegar al millón’ (Adding people until we reach a million) and ‘A meter gente hasta que nos hagamos famosos’ (Adding people until we become famous). These chats have attracted more than a thousand students, where messages containing explicit sexual content, derogatory remarks, sexism, and homophobia were shared – content that is deemed entirely inappropriate.

