Spike in Minors’ Suicides Raises Concerns in Bhopal

Recent data has revealed a disturbing rise in suicides among minors in the city of Bhopal. In the past month, there have been more than half-a-dozen reported suicides minors aged between 13 and 17 years old. When considering the suicides 18 and 19-year-olds, the numbers may be even higher. The latest statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show that there were 15,386 suicides reported in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, marking a 2.8% increase from 2021.

One cause for alarm is that 277 people in Madhya Pradesh died suicide due to exam failure, making it the second-highest number in the country after Maharashtra. However, the recent wave of suicides does not solely link to academic pressure or exams. The timing of these cases, which occurred around the festive season, raises further concerns.

Mental health experts attribute the rise in suicides among minors to the excessive use of social media and flawed parenting practices. Many children today seek instant gratification and struggle to manage stressful situations due to a lack of life skills. The phenomenon of “guilt parenting” among working parents, who try to compensate for their absence indulging their children with materialistic rewards, also contributes to the issue.

The media’s focus on student suicides can inadvertently amplify the problem, as it tends to quickly blame school management or family issues. Experts emphasize a need for life skill management to be incorporated into school curricula, within families, and at the societal level. Trained professionals advocate teaching children how to cope with stress from an early age and engage in problem-solving activities at home and outside.

Parents play a crucial role in monitoring their children’s behavior and identifying any signs of distress or conflict. They should establish open lines of communication, spend quality time with their children, and monitor their online activities. If any concerning behavior is noticed, parents should provide support and seek professional assistance when necessary. Similarly, schools should be vigilant in identifying changes in student behavior and immediately offer counseling services.

Addressing these issues requires open dialogue between parents, teachers, and children about the realities of suicide and the importance of seeking help. Schools should actively involve counselors to address problems like bullying and make students aware of helplines available to them. Ultimately, fostering a supportive environment and equipping children with essential life skills can help prevent further tragedies among minors in Bhopal.