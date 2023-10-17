Remembering Alan “Big Al” Scott Jacobson

Alan “Big Al” Scott Jacobson, a beloved member of the La Crosse community, passed away on October 13, 2023, at the age of 70. He fought a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia for four years.

Alan, also known as Big Al, was born on December 16, 1952, in Superior, WI, to Harry and Bonnie Jacobson. He graduated from Superior High School in 1971 and went on to marry Catherine Ann Bukovich on May 19, 1979.

The couple resided in Barnes, WI, for 43 years, where they raised their family and formed lasting friendships. In 2022, they relocated to La Crosse to be closer to their loved ones and have better access to healthcare.

Throughout his career, Alan worked as a journeyman boilermaker at Fraser Shipyards in Superior for 42 years. He took great pride in his work and was a dedicated member of the International Brotherhood of the Boilermakers.

During the summers, Alan also worked as a technician for Vacationland Surveying. He was recognized in 2019 for his 31 years of service as a seasonal wildfire technician with the Barnes DNR. After retiring, he found enjoyment working as an attendant at the Barnes Transfer Site, where he would lovingly refer to himself as the “dump man.”

Alan will be remembered for his playful jokes and sense of humor. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. As time went on, he found success in bowling and won multiple league championships. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and NASCAR.

Among his hobbies were playing cribbage, trivia, and watching classic TV shows. Above all, spending time with his grandchildren brought immense joy to Alan’s life.

Alan is survived his loving wife of 45 years, Cathy Jacobson; his children, Alayna (Mike) Burger, Adam (Angela) Jacobson, and Dusty (Leanne) Jacobson; his grandchildren, Taylor and Brooklyn Burger, Cora (Brandon) Carriveau, Eden and Bella Graceffa, Jack Jacobson, Stuart and Tess Jacobson; his great-grandchild, Ellie Carriveau; his brother, Gary Jacobson; his sister, Cheryl Jacobson; his sister-in-law, Mary (David) Schultz; and his nieces and nephews.

The family will hold an initial small service on October 28, 2023, in La Crosse and a graveside service followed a Celebration of Life on November 4, 2023, in Barnes. The family expresses its gratitude to the staff at Gunderson Hospital and Mulder Health Care Center for their compassion and care during Alan’s final days.

Alan, may you rest in peace. This Bud’s for you!

Sources: Jacobson, Alan Scott Obituary, Fredrickson Funeral Homes