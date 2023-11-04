Alan Ruck Survives Halloween Car Accident, Reflects on the Incident

Alan Ruck, renowned actor known for his role in Succession, has recently addressed a car accident that occurred on Halloween night. The incident took place in Hollywood when Ruck’s electric pickup truck collided with four other vehicles, causing quite a scare for onlookers. Fortunately, according to the Los Angeles Times [source link], Ruck has confirmed that he emerged from the accident unharmed, expressing gratitude that no one was seriously injured or killed.

In a video obtained TMZ, Ruck was seen speaking with paparazzi about the incident. Despite wearing a knee brace and walking with a slight limp, the 67-year-old actor attributed these physical conditions to the natural effects of aging, rather than any injuries sustained from the collision. He reassured everyone that he is in good health, alleviating concerns about his well-being.

The Los Angeles Police Department has stated that they will not press charges against Ruck, and impairment is not suspected [source link]. Surveillance footage of the accident reveals that Ruck’s truck rear-ended one vehicle at an intersection, crossed traffic and collided with another car before ultimately crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Luckily, there were no injuries reported among those inside the building. However, one of the drivers involved in the accident was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Reflecting on the incident, Ruck acknowledged the humor that some individuals found in comparing the accident to a memorable scene from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In the film, Ruck’s character famously crashes a Ferrari into a building. While it may be fitting for Halloween to recreate iconic movie moments, it seems unlikely that Ruck himself wanted to relive that particular scene.

