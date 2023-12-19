Oakland A’s Urged to Pay $45 Million Amidst Relocation

Amidst the Oakland A’s decision to relocate to Las Vegas, the team’s owner, John Fisher, is being asked to pay $45 million to Alameda County. The payment, which was originally scheduled for 2026, has been expedited to be made within 180 days due to the team’s move. Alameda County Supervisor, David Haubert, expressed his hope for a prompt payment, emphasizing the need for the final installment.

Former A’s executive, Andy Dolich, highlighted the significance of the payment and questioned the team’s motives for retaining 50% ownership of the Coliseum. Dolich suggested that Fisher’s control over the property hinders its potential for development, stating that the vast acreage is a valuable asset for various types of projects.

Acknowledging the county’s newfound leverage, it is possible that a deal could be reached where Fisher relinquishes his stake in the Coliseum. This could accelerate the development of the property, unlocking its potential for economic growth and diversification in the Bay Area.

The current situation signifies a shift in power dynamics, with the county taking a harder stance in negotiations. Previously, Fisher had held the upper hand. However, Haubert’s push for payment signals a turning point in the relationship between the team and the county.

While discussions are still ongoing, the urgency for the Oakland A’s to handle their financial obligations highlights the impact of their relocation decision. As the team prepares to leave Oakland behind, both parties must navigate complex financial arrangements and make strategic decisions that will shape the future of the Coliseum and its surrounding area.