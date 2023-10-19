Alabama Seeks Revenge Against Tennessee in Fierce Rematch

No. 11 Alabama is set to face off against No. 17 Tennessee in a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s thrilling showdown. The Volunteers ended a 15-game losing streak in the series with a 52-49 win, igniting a fervent celebration from their fans. However, this time around, Alabama has the home-field advantage as they seek revenge and extend their nine-game winning streak against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama has overcome a rocky start to the season with a rare home loss to Texas in Week 2. Since then, they have recorded five consecutive victories, establishing themselves as the only undefeated team in SEC West. On the other hand, Tennessee has transitioned to a new offensive strategy under third-year coach Josh Heupel, focusing on their rushing attack rather than their passing. After a loss to Florida, the Volunteers have rebounded with back-to-back SEC wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The quarterbacks in this matchup will not reach the same heights as their predecessors did in the previous meeting. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Tennessee’s Joe Milton have had underwhelming performances recently, and both teams’ defenses excel at sacking opposing quarterbacks. The Volunteers rank third nationally with four sacks per game, while the Crimson Tide rank fourth with an average of 3.7 sacks per contest.

Special teams could play a significant role, just as it did in last season’s clash. Alabama has showcased excellence in the kicking game with Will Reichard’s perfect record on field goals. Tennessee, on the other hand, boasts a dangerous returner in Dee Williams, who has already made an impact with a punt return touchdown.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Viewers can watch the game on CBS or stream it on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App. Despite both teams struggling with their passing game, Alabama is favored to win, although the spread may be close. A computer model predicts a narrow victory for the Crimson Tide, but Tennessee may surprise.

