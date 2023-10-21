Alabama Seeks Revenge Against Tennessee in “Third Saturday in October” Showdown

No. 11 Alabama is eager for redemption as they face off against No. 17 Tennessee in the annual “Third Saturday in October” rivalry game. Last year, the Volunteers ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama with a thrilling 52-49 win. This time, the Crimson Tide have the advantage of playing at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama aims to extend their home winning streak against Tennessee to 10 games, establishing their dominance in this historic rivalry. Known for its hostile atmosphere, Bryant-Denny Stadium is one of the most intimidating venues in college football.

Alabama had a shaky start to the season with a surprising loss to Texas in Week 2, but they have rebounded with five consecutive victories. They are currently the only unbeaten team in SEC West play.

Tennessee has undergone a significant change in their offensive strategy under third-year coach Josh Heupel. They have transitioned from a strong passing attack to a potent rushing game. After a loss to Florida, the Volunteers have rallied with consecutive SEC wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Both teams will have different quarterbacks leading their offenses compared to last year’s showdown. The performance of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Tennessee’s Joe Milton has been inconsistent, leading to doubts about their passing games.

Pressure on the quarterbacks will be a key factor in this game. Both defenses excel at sacking opposing quarterbacks, with Tennessee ranking third nationally with four sacks per game, and Alabama ranking fourth with 3.7 sacks per game.

Additionally, special teams play could make a difference. Last year, Tennessee sealed their victory with a game-winning field goal. Alabama has been impressive in the kicking game, with Will Reichard perfect on field goals and punter James Burnip ranking third nationally in yards per punt. Tennessee has a dangerous returner in Dee Williams, who excelled in punt returns last season.

In this highly anticipated rematch, Alabama will be motivated to avenge last year’s loss. With the home-field advantage, they are favored to win, but Tennessee is expected to put up a fight and keep the game close.

