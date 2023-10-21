No. 11 Alabama Seeks Revenge Against No. 17 Tennessee in “Third Saturday in October” Showdown

In a highly anticipated matchup, No. 11 Alabama and No. 17 Tennessee will face off in the “Third Saturday in October” battle. The Crimson Tide will be looking to avenge their loss from last season’s thrilling showdown against their fierce rivals. The Volunteers snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series with a 52-49 victory, causing the Neyland Stadium crowd to storm the field.

This time, Alabama has the advantage of playing on their home turf, Bryant-Denny Stadium. They hope to extend their home winning streak in the series to 10 games and maintain the reputation of their stadium as one of the most hostile venues in college football. After a rare home loss to Texas in Week 2, Alabama has bounced back with five consecutive wins to remain undefeated in SEC play.

Tennessee has undergone a shift in strategy under third-year coach Josh Heupel. They have moved away from a strong passing attack and focused on building a formidable rushing game. After a loss to Florida, they have won two consecutive SEC games against South Carolina and Texas A&M.

One aspect that will likely affect the game is the downgrade in quarterback play compared to last season. Both teams had elite quarterbacks who accounted for a significant portion of yardage and touchdowns. However, this year’s replacements are yet to showcase the same level of performance. Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe of Alabama and Joe Milton of Tennessee are both coming off underwhelming outings.

Both defenses excel at sacking opposing quarterbacks, which may further discourage the passing game in this matchup. Tennessee ranks third nationally in sacks per game, while Alabama is close behind at fourth. Pressure from defensive leaders such as Dallas Turner for Alabama and James Pearce Jr. for Tennessee will make it challenging for the quarterbacks to find success.

Special teams play could also have a significant impact on the outcome of the game, similar to last year’s meeting. Alabama’s kicking game has been impressive, with kicker Will Reichard maintaining a perfect field goal record. Tennessee boasts a dangerous returner in Dee Williams, who has already made an impact with a punt return for a touchdown.

The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and will be broadcast on CBS. The Crimson Tide are favored to win, but revenge will be on Tennessee’s mind. With their home-field advantage, Alabama hopes to secure a close victory and maintain their unbeaten run.

Source: USATSI