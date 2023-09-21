Alabama vs. Ole Miss: A Critical SEC Matchup

No. 13 Alabama and No. 15 Ole Miss are set to face off in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. Both teams are looking to make a statement early in the season. Alabama is coming off a sloppy win against South Florida, while Ole Miss had an impressive victory over Georgia Tech. This game will play a major role in shaping the landscape of the SEC West and could impact the race to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama will have their opening-day starter, Jalen Milroe, back in the lineup after struggling quarterback play in their last game. It remains to be seen if the offense will be altered to fit Milroe’s skills or if they will stick to their previous game plan. The focus will be on Milroe, but the team as a whole needs to come together if they want to stay in the CFP race.

Ole Miss star running back, Quinshon Judkins, has struggled to find his rhythm this season. In the last game, he had limited carries while the quarterback took on the brunt of the rushing attack. Coach Lane Kiffin needs to find a way to have a more balanced rushing attack to protect his quarterback and allow for a consistent passing game.

Pete Golding, the Rebels’ defensive coordinator, previously served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator for five years. This familiarity with Milroe adds an intriguing dynamic to the game, especially considering Golding’s less than favorable exit from Alabama. The revenge factor could play a role in how the Rebels’ defense performs against the Crimson Tide.

The game will be televised on CBS and can be streamed on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App. Ole Miss is currently considered the underdog, but they have the potential to pull off an upset. The Rebels’ creative offensive attack and Alabama’s defensive struggles could lead to a high-scoring game. Ultimately, the prediction is that Ole Miss will cover the spread and win outright.

