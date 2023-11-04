Alabama vs. LSU: A High-Stakes Showdown for SEC Supremacy

In a highly anticipated matchup, No. 8 Alabama is set to take on No. 14 LSU in what promises to be a thrilling battle for SEC supremacy. The game will be played on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will be televised on CBS. Both teams are vying for an inside track to the SEC title game, making this showdown all the more significant.

Last season, the Tigers emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against the Crimson Tide, and they will be looking to repeat that success to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. On the other hand, Alabama is seeking revenge for last year’s overtime loss to LSU and aims to inch closer to clinching the division and potentially reaching the College Football Playoff.

These two teams have a history of delivering captivating matchups, and it is fitting that their last meeting under the current divisional format carries such high stakes. With the future addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024, this game holds added significance as it marks the end of an era.

Alabama enters the game on a six-game winning streak, having bounced back strongly since their loss to Texas on September 9. Their victory over Tennessee in Week 9 showcased their impressive gameplay, earning them valuable momentum heading into this clash. LSU, too, comes into the game with confidence, having won three consecutive games and revived their conference title hopes.

Fans can catch all the action tuning in to CBS or streaming the game live on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App. Additionally, Paramount+ with Showtime is offering live streaming options for those looking to enhance their viewing experience.

FAQ

Q: When and where will the Alabama vs. LSU game be played?

A: The game will take place on Saturday, November 4th at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Q: What channel will broadcast the game?

A: The game will be televised on CBS.

Q: Can I stream the game online?

A: Yes, the game can be streamed live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free. Paramount+ with Showtime also offers live streaming options.

Q: What is at stake for both teams in this game?

A: Alabama and LSU are both competing for an inside track to the SEC title game. A victory for either team would bring them one step closer to securing the division and potentially reaching the College Football Playoff.