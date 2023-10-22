Alabama Players Celebrate Victory with Cigars and Fans

In a reversal of last year’s defeat, Alabama emerged victorious against Tennessee with a 34-20 win. The game marked a significant moment for the Crimson Tide, who celebrated their victory lighting cigars on the field. However, unlike the previous year when Tennessee fans stormed the field, the Alabama players went towards the fans, especially the student section, to join in the festivities.

The video capturing this celebratory moment featured players such as Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller, and Justice Haynes, all running with their lit cigars. This display of excitement and camaraderie demonstrated the players’ appreciation for their fans, who had shown immense support throughout the game.

Alabama’s victory not only broke their 15-game winning streak against Tennessee but also highlighted the significance of the longstanding rivalry between the two teams. Head coach Nick Saban acknowledged the impact of the game, emphasizing the importance of the fans’ energy and the electric atmosphere they created in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban’s gratitude extended beyond mere words, as he personally approached the student section after the game to thank them for their unwavering support. In his postgame press conference, Saban expressed his appreciation for the fans’ contributions and their role in boosting the team’s performance.

The Alabama players’ celebration with cigars symbolized the team’s joy and relief in reclaiming victory. It also served as a nod to last year’s defeat, showcasing the team’s determination to restore the tradition of celebrating with cigars after every win. The Crimson Tide’s triumph against Tennessee not only secured their place in the rivalry but also left a lasting memory for both the players and the fans.

