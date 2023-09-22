White Teens on Snapchat Engage in Racist Behavior and Advocacy for Violence

Snapchat has once again been used as a platform for displaying racist behavior white teenagers. This dispels the notion that racism will vanish with older generations. Recent incidents involve Caucasian teens in predominantly white school districts engaging in activities such as staging mock slave auctions, reenacting the death of George Floyd, using racial slurs, calling for a return to slavery, advocating for the deaths of Black people, and even promoting lynching.

The Oneonta City Schools in Alabama recently discovered a Snapchat message exchanged between off-campus students that was offensive and divisive. These remarks, containing racist language, spoke about racial segregation, joking about half-klansmen and half-gorillas, and discussing plans to bring nooses to school.

It is disheartening to see that some young individuals still hold such prejudiced and hateful beliefs. This behavior highlights the persistence of white supremacy in American society. While the exact motivations behind these actions may vary, it is clear that racism continues to be a deeply rooted issue that needs to be addressed.

These incidents are not isolated occurrences. They reflect a larger problem that exists within our communities and education systems. As these incidents come to light, it is crucial to have open and honest conversations about racism, privilege, and the impact they have on marginalized communities.

Educating young individuals about the history and consequences of racism is essential in combating these attitudes. It is also vital for school administrations to take swift and decisive action when incidents of racism occur, implementing appropriate consequences and providing support for affected students.

We must strive for a society that rejects racism and promotes inclusivity and equality. Only addressing these issues head-on can we hope to create a future that is truly just and fair for all.

