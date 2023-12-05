Alabama Police Officer Under Investigation for Use of Stun Gun on Handcuffed Man

An Alabama police officer is currently under investigation after a video surfaced on social media showing her using a stun gun on a handcuffed man who was visibly upset. The incident was filmed and posted to Facebook, quickly gaining attention and sparking outrage.

The video begins with the handcuffed man lying on the ground, as the officer from the Reform Police Department instructs him to stand up. She then proceeds to walk him towards a car. The footage shows her pushing him against the car hood and pressing her stun gun against his back, while telling him to stay still. In response, the man insists that he is not doing anything wrong and even mentions that he has a gun. As the officer removes the gun from the man’s pants, she laughs and proceeds to use the stun gun on him. The man starts crying, pleading with the officer to stop.

The exact details of what led up to the incident and what happened afterwards are unclear, as the video only captures a 45-second clip. The Reform Police Department has not provided much information about the December 2nd incident, stating that they have turned over all materials related to the arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

The man in the video has been identified as Micah Washington, 24, of Tuscaloosa. He is currently facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Community members and Washington’s loved ones have gathered near city hall to protest his arrest and demand accountability. The Reform Police Department has stated that they are requesting a thorough investigation into the incident.

It is crucial for law enforcement officers to act responsibly and respect the rights of individuals, especially when they are in handcuffs and clearly distressed. The use of excessive force raises serious concerns and calls into question the professionalism and integrity of the officer involved. The investigation will be critical in determining the appropriate measures that need to be taken to ensure justice.