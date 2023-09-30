Alabama Looks to Continue Success Against Mississippi State

Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 30th in a much-anticipated game. The Crimson Tide, currently ranked No. 12, seems to be finding their stride after a slow start to the season.

In their last game against the Rebels, Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe faced heavy pressure with four sacks and threw an interception in the endzone. However, the Tide managed to score 18 points in just 14 minutes, thanks to a 33-yard touchdown pass from Milroe to Jalen Hale. The defense then preserved the lead, allowing the Tide to secure a 24-10 victory.

On the defensive side, Alabama has been solid, only allowing a combined total of 559 yards and 13 points in their previous two games against South Florida and Mississippi. They sacked Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart five times in their last game.

Mississippi State, on the other hand, aims to build on their positives despite suffering their second consecutive SEC loss. Their offense, which had previously been known for a pass-heavy Air Raid scheme, showed flashes of greatness in their last game against South Carolina. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for a career-high 487 yards, and Tulu Griffin set a single-game school record with 256 receiving yards and a touchdown.

However, the Bulldogs’ defense struggled against South Carolina, giving up long touchdown drives of 98 and 99 yards. They will need to focus on improving their defensive performance against a strong Alabama offense.

Historically, Alabama has dominated this series, winning 15 consecutive games against Mississippi State. They also hold a 21-4 record in games played in Starkville.

The game will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) on Saturday. For those unable to watch on TV, it will also be live-streamed on platforms such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and SlingTV.

Sources:

– AP News