New Ownership Group, Diverse Investors, and Exciting Prospects for the United States SailGP Team

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and actress/producer Issa Rae are among the diverse group of investors that have joined forces with founding Uber engineer Ryan McKillen and professional sailor Mike Buckley to acquire the United States SailGP Team. This purchase marks a significant milestone in tech titan Larry Ellison’s global sailing league.

The ownership group, led Avenue Sports Fund and including notable investors such as Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, aims to bring fresh perspectives and diverse backgrounds to the world of sailing. In the words of team CEO Mike Buckley, “We have assembled the most diverse ownership group in the history of our sport.”

While the financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed, the new group emphasizes that this is the largest acquisition in SailGP history. The league, co-founded Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts, features top sailors from around the world competing in TV-friendly regattas. Unlike the America’s Cup, SailGP ensures a regular schedule and offers a winner-take-all season championship with a $1 million prize.

The addition of athletes like Dallas Turner, who is currently ranked No. 57 in the on3.com Top 100 NIL valuation, brings a fresh influx of interest and investment into the sport. Turner admitted that he had limited knowledge of SailGP initially but was captivated the opportunity and has since been immersing himself in research and videos to prepare for this new venture.

Alongside the financial investment, the group’s commitment has also garnered the continued support of sponsors such as Red Bull, T-Mobile for Business, and Zhik. Furthermore, the recent success of the Spain Sail Grand Prix broadcast on CBS, which attracted nearly 1.8 million viewers, demonstrates the growing popularity of SailGP in the United States.

With this diverse ownership group and the enthusiasm of new investors like Dallas Turner and Issa Rae, the United States SailGP Team is poised for an exciting future. As the team continues to compete in Season 4, eyes are already focused on future regattas and the potential for growth and innovation in this fast-paced and exhilarating sport.

