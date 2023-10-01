“Wrestlers” on Netflix: Impact on OVW’s Business

During a recent episode of “Strictly Business,” Al Snow discussed the impact of Netflix’s “Wrestlers” on Ohio Valley Wrestling’s (OVW) business. Snow mentioned that over the past year and a half, they have been gradually building an audience, and the Netflix opportunity came at the perfect time for them.

For the first time, OVW sold out their building and had to turn people away for the taping of the episode featured in “Wrestlers.” Snow referred to this opportunity as a “launching pad.” However, he also acknowledged that with growth comes new challenges, such as competing with other promotions for talent.

Regarding a potential second season of “Wrestlers,” Snow revealed that there have been discussions, but Netflix ultimately decides whether to renew the series. He mentioned that Netflix typically makes the decision within a 10-day, 14-day, or 28-day window. Snow expressed uncertainty about a series receiving renewal after just 10 or 14 days, so they are currently in a holding pattern, waiting to see if there will be a Season 2.

Snow believes that the positive reaction to “Wrestlers” on social media makes it highly likely that the show will be renewed. If given the green light, he expects the cameras to start rolling again without delay.

