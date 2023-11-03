New Arrangement: Al Pacino to Pay Substantial Child Support for Son Roman

Al Pacino, the renowned actor known for his iconic roles, has been ordered to pay more than $30,000 per month in child support to Noor Alfallah, the mother of their recently born son Roman. The court documents also reveal additional financial obligations for Pacino.

In addition to the monthly installments, Pacino has been directed to provide Alfallah with an upfront payment of $110,000. This amount is separate from the ongoing child support payments and is intended to cover immediate expenses. Furthermore, Pacino has been instructed to contribute $13,000 to hire a night nurse for their son. Additionally, he is responsible for any medical bills not covered insurance and must deposit $15,000 annually into an education fund for Roman’s future.

Despite the financial arrangement, Pacino’s publicist confirms that the couple is still together, although he refrained from commenting specifically on the child support proceedings. Alfallah, a producer, filed for custody in September, a few months after the birth of their son. Pacino, who is 83 years old, already has three adult children from previous relationships.

While the details of their relationship timeline remain somewhat elusive, it is believed that Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically involved since at least April 2022, potentially even earlier.

This arrangement exemplifies the responsibility that comes with parenthood, regardless of one’s celebrity status. It underscores the importance of financial support and shared custody agreements in ensuring the well-being and upbringing of the child.

