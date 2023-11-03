Oscar-Winning Actor Al Pacino Agrees to $30,000 Monthly Child Support for Son

According to recent court documents, renowned actor Al Pacino has reached an agreement with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, regarding the custody and financial support of their 4-month-old son, Roman. Although Alfallah had initially filed for full physical custody, the couple has since settled on joint legal custody and visitation schedules.

In order to support the upbringing of their child, Pacino will pay Alfallah $110,000 upfront and provide $30,000 per month in base child support. However, depending on his earnings, the actor may be required to contribute an additional $90,000 at the end of the year. Furthermore, Pacino will contribute $15,000 annually to an education fund for Roman and cover 100 percent of any medical expenses not covered insurance.

The agreement grants primary physical custody to Alfallah, while Pacino will have visitation rights. Together, they will determine arrangements for holidays and schooling schedules. As part of the agreement, Pacino has agreed to cover Alfallah’s attorney fees, up to $20,000.

This arrangement aligns with Alfallah’s initial custody filing, which requested reasonable visitation for Pacino and joint legal custody of Roman. Shortly after their child’s birth, Alfallah and Pacino signed a voluntary declaration of parentage, confirming Pacino’s paternity.

Although some sources initially speculated on the couple’s relationship status following the custody filing, Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed that they remain together and have successfully worked through their differences for the benefit of their child.

Pacino, who is already a father to three adult children from previous relationships, including daughter Julie Pacino and twins Olivia and Anton Pacino, maintains a strong family network. Furthermore, actress and model Camila Morrone considers Pacino her stepfather, as he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

