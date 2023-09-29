NFL Announcer Al Michaels Roasted for Missing Step Brothers Reference on Thursday Night Football

Legendary NFL announcer Al Michaels is facing plenty of backlash after seemingly missing a clear reference to the 2008 movie Step Brothers during Thursday Night Football. The incident occurred during the coverage of the Detroit Lions’ 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

During a break in the second quarter, the Amazon Prime Video cameras captured a fan wearing a sweatshirt inspired Step Brothers. The sweatshirt featured an image of Lions head coach Dan Campbell standing behind quarterback Jared Goff, mirroring the pose of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the theatrical release poster of the movie.

However, when the broadcast resumed, Michaels referred to the sweatshirt as featuring “high school graduation pictures… or something similar” of the Lions duo. This comment sparked criticism from viewers, with many pointing out the clear Step Brothers reference Michaels had missed.

Scott Hanson, the host of NFL Red Zone, even jokingly suggested that Michaels needed a Netflix subscription to catch up on popular movies. NFL fans on social media also joined in poking fun at Michaels for his oversight.

The incident only added to an already entertaining coverage of the game, which featured Goff clapping back at retired NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick after Fitzpatrick referred to him as a “poor man’s Matt Ryan” during the postgame show on Prime Video.

This incident serves as a reminder that even experienced sportscasters can miss cultural references at times. It also highlights the power and impact of popular movies like Step Brothers, which continue to resonate with audiences.

