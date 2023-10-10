Akshay Kumar Talks About Political Accusations and New Film Mission Raniganj

In a recent interview with Times Now, Akshay Kumar addressed the accusations of promoting BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) initiatives through his films. The actor, known for his socially conscious roles, stated that while some people accuse him of highlighting government campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) through movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, they fail to point out that he has also starred in films like Airlift and Mission Raniganj, which were set during the Congress era. Kumar emphasized that these allegations are made only when it suits certain narratives.

Regarding his political ideologies, Akshay Kumar mentioned that he had the opportunity to interview Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2019 general elections. He stated that anyone in his position would have taken the chance to interview the Prime Minister, and he did not see it as promoting any specific political agenda.

On the topic of his latest film, Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar plays the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film is a rescue thriller based on the real-life incident that occurred in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989. The disaster left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine. Gill’s heroic efforts to rescue these miners made him a national hero. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, Mission Raniganj did not perform well at the box office, with a disappointingly low collection of around Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend.

Akshay Kumar also expressed his strong stance against terrorism and condemned the Israel-Hamas conflict. He emphasized that killing is not the answer and called for peaceful resolutions to such conflicts.

Sources:

– Times Now

– Airlift film

– Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

– Toilet: Ek Prem Katha film

– Padman film

– Mission Raniganj film

