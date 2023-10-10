Akshay Kumar Denies Political Support in his Movies

Akshay Kumar has addressed criticism that his recent movies have silently supported the ruling government’s projects. The actor denies any political affiliation in his films and instead focuses on making socially relevant movies that highlight humanist issues.

In an interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar defended his movie choices, stating that titles like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mission Mangal have been criticized for promoting the ruling BJP government’s Swachh Bharat and Mars Mission projects. However, he reminded people of his other movies like Airlift and Mission Raniganj, which were released during the Congress party’s tenure.

Kumar emphasized that what matters is not which political party is in power, but rather the impact of the actions taken for the betterment of the country. He stated, “It doesn’t matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

Akshay Kumar also discussed the soured relations between Canada and India, as he holds both Indian and Canadian citizenship. He expressed hope for the resolution of the issue and stated that he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his decisions regarding Canada.

Despite previously facing criticism for his Canadian citizenship, Kumar announced on August 15 that he has once again changed his citizenship back to Indian.

